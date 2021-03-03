New OTT platform to start operations

‘ONVI.MOVIE’, a pay-per-view OTT platform for movies and other video entertainment content such as feature films, short films, web series and other independent films, will be launched on 5 March.

A venture of ONVI.MEDIA, a proprietary OTT technology company, the platform will offer content in Tamil, Malayalam, and Hindi.

It said it is signing up with producers in all other Indian and global languages. Customers can watch movies from any digital screen – mobile phones, computers, and smart TVs.

The portal said it expects to attract about five lakh visitors per month during the first three months. The company is hopeful of crossing the mark of Rs 100 crore in gross ticket revenue (GTR) during the first year.