Sasikala quits politics

Chennai: VK Sasikala who was expected to fight for reclaiming AIADMK in the run-up to Assembly elections, has quit politics and public life.

In a letter released by her, Sasikala – who was a close aide of former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa and spent four years in a Bengaluru jail on corruption charges – wrote: ‘I have never been after power or position even when Jayalalithaa was alive. Won’t do that after she is dead. I am quitting politics but I pray that her party wins, and her legacy goes on.’

‘I urge supporters of AIADMK to all work together and defeat the DMK (the primary opposition). I urge the party cadre to work to keep her legacy going,’ she added.