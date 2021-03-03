Updates on Railway front

Chennai: Commissioner of Railway Safety, Southern Circle, Bengaluru will be inspecting the electrification completed sections between Nidamangalam – Mannargudi and Cuddalore Port – Vriddhachalam Stations in Tiruchchirappalli Division on 4 March.

A press release said, Commissioner of Railway Safety, Southern Circle, Bengaluru will also conduct a Speed trial run between Mannargudi and Nidamangalam from 9.15 to 11.30 hours and Vriddhachalam and Cuddalore Port stations from 15.35 to 18.20 hours on 4 March.

Meanwhile, C Sylendra Babu DGP, Railways, was recently given a demonstration of the capabilities of four sniffer dogs belonging to the department.

The four canines were being trained since August 2020 for various jobs on service.

Another release said Pearson recently collaborated with Kings Cornerstone International to launch BTEC Higher Nationals in Rail Engineering program in Tamilnadu.

A press release said, the program course which commenced from 1 March, is designed to equip students with specialised skills and enhance their employability prospects to pursue a career in rail engineering.

Ramananda SG, vice president – sales and marketing, Pearson India said, “Our collaboration with Kings Cornerstone International will help provide students from Chennai, a platform to acquire in-depth understanding of the sector and prepare them for employment, progression within employment or further education”.