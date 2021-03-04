Arun Vijay begins his next with Hari

Arun Vijay teams up with director Hari for his upcoming film, tentatively called AV 33. The film was launched earlier today in Chennai.

Produced by Vedikkaaranpatti S Sakthivel, the film also stars Priya Bhavani Shankar, who had earlier teamed up with Arun Vijay in last year’s Mafia.

The cast of AV 33 includes Prakash Raj, Radhika, Yogi Babu, Ammu Abirami, Rajesh, Thalaivasal Vijay, Bose Venkat, and Aishwarya. The film will also be shot in Rameswaram, Ramnad, Tuticorin, Karaikudi, and Chennai.

With GV Prakash handling the music, AV 33 will have cinematography by KA Sakthivel. Antony has been roped in as the editor, marking his first collaboration with Hari.