‘Auto Updates’ from MG Motor, Maruti Suzuki and Tata Motors 

MG Motor expands EV charging network

Puducherry: MG Motor and Tata Power have deployed a 30 kW superfast public EV charging station in Puducherry.

The facility was inaugurated by Mohan Kumar, Director of Health and Family Welfare.

This is the first EV charging station of MG in Puducherry. The deployment is in line with MG’s vision to enhance the national EV charging ecosystem with 30 kW, 50 kW, and 60 kW DC superfast charging stations.

MG has so far installed 23 superfast charging stations across 18 cities in India, which is the highest by any Auto OEM.

Maruti Suzuki service points touch 4,000 mark

Chennai: Maruti Suzuki India announced that its service network has crossed 4,000 touch-points across the country covering 1989 towns and cities.

It said this is the widest service network offered by any automobile brand in the country.

Partho Banerjee, executive director (service), Maruti Suzuki India said, “We have established a relationship of high trust with customers over the past three decades. The creation of over 4000 service touch-points is a testimony to our commitment for Customer Convenience and Customer First approach.”

Tata Motors launches Signa

Chennai: Tata Motors has launched its latest offering in M&HCV segment – the Signa 3118.T, which is being claimed as India’s first 3-axle 6×2 (10 wheeler) rigid truck with 31 tonnes Gross Vehicle Weight (GVW).

According to the automotive company, the Tata Signa 3118.T offers a unique blend of value proposition in terms of both, revenue and operating cost, for its customers.

With a 3,500kg higher certified payload than the corresponding 28-tonne GVW rigid truck and equivalent cost of operations with similar fuel, tyre and maintenance cost as a 28-tonne truck, this product is conceived to significantly enhance the net operating profit for its customers.