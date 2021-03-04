Bumrah likely to get married this week

Ahmedabad: India pace bowler Jasprit Bumrah has opted out of the fourth and final Test against England due to his marriage that is likely to take place within a week in Goa.

The right-arm fast bowler had pulled out of the fourth Test citing ‘personal reasons’ and had sought permission from the Indian cricket board (BCCI) which gave the pace bowler the permission.

He is also unlikely to play in the five-match T20 International series against England that follows the Test series.

The talk here in Ahmedabad has been about him getting married to a sports presenter.

However, the fast bowler has not yet confirmed anything officially, not even his marriage.

According to information, the 27-year-old is expected to get married in Goa. Bumrah, with his mother and sister, are due to travel to Mumbai first.

Only a select few family members will attend the wedding due to the Covid-19 pandemic restrictions, sources have also confirmed.

The India team members will not be present due to the ongoing series as well as restrictions.

Bumrah was born and brought up in Ahmedabad. He and his sister were raised by their mother after the death of their father. Bumrah’s mother was the vice-principal of Nirman Public School where the fast bowler studied and first took up cricket under the coaching of Kishore Trivedi.

Bumrah has, in the recent past, been linked to TV sports anchor Sanjana Ganesan.