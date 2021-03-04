Director Kannan set to remake The Great Indian Kitchen

Director Kannan is all set to remake the acclaimed Malayalam film The Great Indian Kitchen in Tamil. Kannan says that he has acquired the remake rights of the film.

The movie began with a muhurrat yesterday. Aishwarya Rajesh will be playing the lead role.

Balasubramaniam will be cranking the camera for the film. Savari Muthu and Jeevitha Sureshkumar will pen dialogues. The movie would be produced by Masala Pix in association with MKRP Productions.

The Great Indian Kitchen talks about the male chauvinism that exists in Indian homes and how women have been treated without equal respect.

Kannan’s next immediate release is Thalli Pogathey featuring Atharvaa and Anupama Parameswaran. Thalli Pogathey is the remake of the Telugu film Ninnu Kori.