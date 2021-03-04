EPS, OPS interview aspirants, DMK continues talks with allies

Chennai: Election fever in the State has reached its peak with every major party busy with various stages of preparation.

The ruling AIADMK today began to interview the aspirants who have applied to contest from the party seat.

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam who are also the joint coordinator and coordinator of the AIADMK respectively interviewed the candidates in the presence of the party’s presidium chairman E Madhusudhanan.

Sources said that more than 8,000 candidates have applied to contest on behalf of the party. The marathon interview is being held in two rounds and is expected to be completed today. Palaniswami requested the cadres to cooperate with anyone who is announced as the candidate.

As far as seat sharing is concerned, AIADMK has already allotted 23 seats for PMK.

Meanwhile senior BJP members today held a meeting regarding the seat sharing talks with AIADMK .

In the meantime, DMDK treasurer Premalatha Vijayakanth today nominated to contest in the upcoming Assembly elections. The move has come at a time when it is said that DMDK is unhappy with the seat sharing talks of AIADMK.

DMDK general secretary L K Sudhish said that several parties are requesting to forge alliance with his. He added that the party which is part of DMDK alliance will win.

Meanwhile, DMK continued to hold parleys with its allies. While it was expected that there will be smooth seat sharing between DMK and its allies, things do not seem so.

With the seat sharing talks being inconclusive between DMK and Congress, the latter has called for an urgent meeting to discuss the next course of action.

It is speculated that the Congress wants about 30-40 seats, while DMK is refusing to budge from its stand of 18 seats.

DMK has also once again invited VCK for talks. It was said that VCK did not turn up for the seat-sharing talks earlier. However the party chief Thol Thirumavalavan said that VCK did not boycott the seat sharing talks and will continue to be part of the DMK alliance. It is said that DMK will also hold talks with DMDK today evening.