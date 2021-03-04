Fahadh Faasil suffers nasty fall on Malayankunju sets

Fahadh Faasil, who has been shooting for a Malayalam film, titled Malayankunju suffered a nasty fall while shooting a sequence in Pathalam Studio, Kochi.

Reportedly, he fell from the roof of a building and sustained minor injures.

According to reports, Fahadh injured his nose and has been advised to take rest by the doctors at a private hospital in Kochi, Kerala.

Fahadh was last seen in director Mahesh Narayanan’s C U Soon, which had a direct release on Amazon Prime Video. He kickstarted the shooting of his upcoming film Malayankunju in early January.

While shooting for the film, he was asked to stand on the roof of a building, which was built for the film.