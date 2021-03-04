‘Kaadan will be engrossing fare’

Kaadan, directed by Prabhu Solomon, features Rana Dagubatti and Vishnu Vishal in key roles. The movie that speaks about jumbos will be out 26 March. Kaadan, directed by Prabhu Solomon, features Rana Dagubatti and Vishnu Vishal in key roles. The movie that speaks about jumbos will be out 26 March.

Speaking at the trailer launch of Kaadan, Rana Daggubati said that he understood the real meaning of life after acting in Kaadan. ‘We should coexist with nature and give back something to the world in which we are living in. As a matter of fact, Kadaan also helped me to believe in marriage’.

The movie is based on true incidents that happened in Assam.

On his part, Vishnu Vishal, said, ‘ During my training session with elephants, I found the animal to be trustworthy. They have an amazing memory power and recognize me even now. Though I was scared initially, later started to have my daily coffee sitting on the elephant and even slept on it during shoot break. Now, I realise that we can trust elephants but not humans who would easily forget all the good things’.

Produced by Eros Films international, the movie has Rana Daggubati essaying the role of a 50-year-old man who seems to be living in the jungle.

The over three minute trailer reveals the plot of the film which is how the humans try to occupy the forest inhabited by elephants over decades and how Rana Daggubati and Vishnu Vishal fight for the elephants forms the crux of the story.

The film is a trilingual, and titled ‘Haathi Mere Saathi’ in Hindi, ‘Kaadan’ in Tamil and ‘Aranya’ in Telugu. The film will be releasing in all three languages simultaneously.