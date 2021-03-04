Seat-sharing: As deadlock with DMK continues,Congress calls for urgent meeting

Chennai: With the seat sharing talks with Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) continuing to be inconclusive, Congress leaders have called for an urgent meeting to discuss the next course of action.

Reports said that some of them were unhappy with the DMK, that they chose to skip the second round of talks.

It is speculated that the Congress wants about 30-40 seats, while DMK is refusing to budge from its stand of 18 seats.

According to AICC-incharge of TN, Dinesh Gundu Rao, an executive committee meeting is scheduled for today and tomorrow, apart from various rounds of talks with Congress district presidents and office bearers.

Earlier, TNCC president K S Alagiri had said the ‘ball is the DMK’s court’ on seat-sharing.

To a question on the number of seats his party has sought from the DMK, he said such things were being speculated and it was not important.

“The ball is in their (DMK’s) court’, he said adding, ‘hence, it is the DMK which has to decide (seat-sharing). The number of seats to be fought by the Congress has to be determined”, he said.

Replying to a question, he denied the Congress had made a ‘climb-down’ on the number of seats it sought from the DMK.

Some issues needed to be resolved only through dialogue and there was no room for bargain among allies, he said.