Sonalika creates new record

Chennai: Sonalika Tractors has claimed creating a new record by clocking its highest ever cumulative domestic sales of 1,06,432 tractors in 11 months, registering growth of 35.5 per cent as compared to same period last year.

With this, Sonalika has achieved a significant landmark of the fastest ever one lakh domestic tractor sales by any tractor brand in the Indian market since its inception, it said.

Sonalika has overall sold 11,821 tractors in February 2021 as compared to 9,650 tractor sales same period last year.