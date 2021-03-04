Third Front CM candidate Kamal Haasan ‘invites’ parties to join him

Chennai: After being projected as the Chief Ministerial candidate for the proposed Third Front, Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) chief Kamal Haasan, is now inviting those interested to join him.

It may be noted that All India Samathuva Makkal Katchi (AISMK) leader Sarath Kumar informed that his party, along with Indhiya Jananayaga Katchi (IJK), had sealed their alliance with MNM, and that Kamal Haasan would be the CM candidate.

Later, Kamal had tweeted, “I would like to express my heartfelt thanks to AISMK leader Sarathkumar for proposing me as the chief ministerial candidate of the coalition that the people want. Those who care about the welfare of the people will join hands with us in the coming days. Let Tamilnadu win this time”.

Meanwhile, it remains to be seen if the actor is contesting from two seats, Alandur and Coimbatore South, as is widely speculated.

MNM is also eyeing political ties with Vijayakanth’s DMDK if it snaps its alliance with the AIADMK over seat-sharing.

DMDK has also entered into a seat-sharing discussion with Kamal Haasan, which, if materialised, would lead to the emergence of a powerful third front.

Haasan is also planning an alliance with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) which is mulling to contest the state elections.