160 missing kids rescued in 4 days in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: As many as 160 children, who had reportedly gone missing from different parts of the State, has been rescued by Odisha Police in just four days in a special drive.

The rescued included 138 girls, and 22 boys who were reported missing. In a statement, the police said all the rescued children have been sent to their respective parents or guardians.

These children have been rescued in reference to specific cases registered in the Police Stations. In this drive, Bhadak district has rescued a maximum number of 26 children while Ganjam and Balasore districts have rescued 13 and 12 children respectively.

As per the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), Odisha finds itself at the bottom among all other states in terms of the recovery percentage of missing children.