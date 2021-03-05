18 RTO services can now be availed online

Chennai: The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has released a circular announcing that certain services regarding the Driving License and Certificate of Registration can now be availed completely online.

In case your licence renewal date is due or you need a duplicate licence, you don’t need to visit your regional RTO office anymore. Other services such as temporary registration of vehicles will also be accessible online as the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) notified Aadhar-based authentication for as many as 18 services which will now be made available online via Aadhar authentication.

The major services that are available online are the application for a learner’s licence, renewal of driving licence, duplicate licence application, address change in driving licence and certificate of registration, issuing of an international driving permit, the surrender of a class of vehicle from the licence, application for temporary registration of a motor vehicle and application for registration of a motor vehicle with a fully built body.

The other services available online are the issue of a duplicate registration certificate, application for grant of a NOC for the registration certificate, a notice of transfer of ownership of the motor vehicle, application for transfer of ownership of the motor vehicle, an intimation of change of address in the registration certificate, application for registration for driver training from an accredited driver training centre, application for registration of a motor vehicle of a diplomatic officer, application for assignment of a fresh registration mark of the motor vehicle for a diplomatic officer, endorsement of a hire-purchase agreement and termination of a hire-purchase agreement.

“Certain services regarding Driving License and Certificate of Registration have been made completely online. Now these services can be availed without going to RTO. With Aadhaar authentication, on voluntary basis, anyone can get the benefit of these contactless services,” the Ministry said.

It added: “This will reduce the compliance burden on citizens, helping them to avail these services in a hassle free, contact less manner. This will also reduce the footfall in the RTO office, which will further increase efficiency of the RTO offices as well.”