Aruvi to be remade in Hindi

Actress Fatima Sana Shaikh has been roped in to star in the Hindi remake of Tamil hit film Aruvi . The remake will be directed by E. Niwas, who has called the shots on films like Shool , Dum , and Love Ke Liye Kuch Bhi Karega in the past.

The 2017 Tamil film starred actress Aditi Balan in the lead role. Balan’s protagonist Aruvi was deemed a progressive, post-modern symbol of feminism by most viewers.

I look forward to dive deep into the skin of the character. I am really excited to embark on this journey, said Fatima.

Director Niwas added: Aruvi is not just a story of a hero. It’s a triumph over the labyrinths of life. It’s totally euphoric, and a privilege to explore one of the most beautiful cinematic characters I have come across. Fatima Sana Shaikh is an absolutely befitting choice.

The Hindi remake is expected to go on floors in mid-2021.

Equally funny and ferocious, ‘Aruvi’ is a provocative, feminist social satire that stunned us when we first saw it. We were drawn in by its unconventional narrative, deftly balancing its black comedy leanings, with the beats of a tautly executed thriller, said Sameer Nair, CEO of Applause Entertainment, who have produced the film with Faith Film.