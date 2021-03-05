BJP wants EC to stop Rahul from campaigning in TN

Chennai: The Tamilnadu unit of the BJP has urged the Election Commission to restrain Congress MP Rahul Gandhi from campaigning in State for the Assembly election, for allegedly violating the model code of conduct.

In a memorandum to Chief Electoral Officer Satyabrata Sahoo, the BJP also asked the EC to direct the police for an FIR against Rahul, under sections 109 (punishment for abetment) and 124 A (sedition) of the IPC, for his remarks over ‘another freedom struggle’

According to BJP’s State in-charge of election liaison committee V Balachandran, Rahul’s campaign on 1 March at St Joseph’s Matric Higher Secondary School in Kanyakumari violated provisions for model code of conduct for which strict action must be taken, including prohibitory orders against him campaigning in Tamilnadu.

“The Congress leader’s comparison of the current situation with that of pre-Independence during the British rule and inciting the youth for another freedom struggle has been made with the intent to cause hatred, contempt, and excite disaffection towards the government established bylaws,” the BJP’s memorandum said.