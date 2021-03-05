Congress: In or out of DMK alliance?

Chennai: Amid reports that the Congress is unhappy with the number of seats offered by its alliance partner DMK, a meeting of the party’s senior leaders was held in Chennai today.

According to sources, during the meeting at the party’s State headquarters Sathyamurthy Bhavan, TNCC president K S Alagiri and other seniors discussed about whether to continue in the DMK alliance by accepting their offer or to walk out of it.

In case of breaking the alliance, options like joining hands with Kamal Haasan’s Makkal Needhi Maiam are speculated.

Earlier, the Congress party has expressed strong unwillingness to continue seat-sharing negotiations if the Dravidian party is not ready to increase the number of constituencies it is offering the national party demanding at least 30 seats for this year’s elections.