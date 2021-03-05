DMK inks seat sharing pact with CPI, allots 6 seats

Chennai: The main opposition DMK today finalised the seat sharing agreement with the Communist Party of India (CPI) for the 6 April Assembly elections by allotting six seats to it.

Sources said that the deal was clinched with CPI at six seats and the same would be done with the CPI(M) soon.

DMK president M K Stalin today said the candidates list will be released on 10 March.

Interestingly, both the AIADMK and the DMK leaderships today held meetings with their respective district secretaries to finalise the names of contestants.

DMK on Thursday finalised the seat sharing agreement with Viduthalai Chiruthaigal

Katchi (VCK) for the 6 April Assembly elections by allotting six seats to it.

After hectic parleys over the last one week, the seat sharing agreement was signed by Stalin and VCK founder and Lok Sabha member Thol Thirumavalavan.