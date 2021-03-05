Editorial: Concern, clarity

Condemning the terrorists who seek to infiltrate across the Line of Control, the US has called on all parties to reduce tensions along the LoC by returning to the 2003 ceasefire commitments.

“We have continued to follow very closely developments in Jammu and Kashmir. Our policy towards the region has not changed. We call on all parties to reduce tensions along the Line of Control by returning to the 2003 ceasefire commitments,” State Department Spokesperson Ned Price said.

He said that they continue to support direct dialogue between India and Pakistan on Kashmir and other areas of concern. Meanwhile, calling the cessation of ceasefire violations between India and Pakistan on the Line of Control and the international border in Jammu and Kashmir a good beginning, Lt Gen BS Raju, General Officer Commanding of the Srinagar-based 15 Corps, said that it will help find ways to stop terrorism and look for durable ways to peace in the region.

Last year, there had been 5,133 LoC violations by Pakistan as was indicated by the Indian Defence Minister. Pakistan has alleged India for 3,000 violations without any basis. This leads to the moot question as to what had brought about the change in the approach of the two countries, even if temporary. India on its part had tried several times to maintain peace at the border but such efforts did not yield the desired results.