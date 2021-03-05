Karnan teaser to release soon

The teaser ofwill be out very soon, says the film’s hero Dhanush on Twitter. “#Karnan teaser .. very soon, tweeted Dhanush as fans have been asking about the first look teaser launch date.

Dhanush is currently in the US for the shoot of his Netflix film The Gray Man with the Russo Brothers. Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans are playing the lead roles in the film.

Produced by Kalaipuli S Thanu, Maari Selvaraj of Pariyerum Perumal fame is directing Karnan and Santhosh Narayanan is composing the music. The songs have become chartbusters already on YouTube and music streaming platforms.

Lal, Rajisha Vijayan, Yogi Babu, and Natty are playing pivotal characters in Karnan for which Theni Eshwar has cranked the camera.