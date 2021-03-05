PMK manifesto says govt jobs only for Tamils

Chennai: The election manifesto of PMK was released by party founder S Ramadoss today in the presence of party president G K Mani and youth wing leader Anbumani Ramadoss.

The party promises government jobs for Tamils only and also to make it mandatory to provide 85 per cent jobs in private institutions only for Tamils.

The manifesto states that Madurai and Trichy will be made as the second and third capitals of the State.

PMK has promised to waive off higher education loans availed in public sector banks.

“One-year maternity leave for women in public and private institutions,” the manifesto stated.

It also said that an exclusive budget for agriculture will be tabled and four Ministers will be appointed for agriculture. The party reiterated its commitment to introduce total prohibition in the state.

“The Cauvery-Godavari linking project will commence in a year,” the party said.

The manifesto also promised 10.5 per cent quota for government school students in to Anna University and government engineering colleges.

A special scheme will be evolved to provide one crore jobs in the next five years, the manifesto said.