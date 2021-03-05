Rs 650 cr manipulated, says I-T dept after raiding Taapsee, Anurag

Mumbai: The Income Tax department has said that it found discrepancy and manipulation of income worth over Rs 650 crore during the searches at various places linked to actress Taapsee Pannu, filmmaker Anurag Kashyap and his partners of Phantom Films that shut down in 2018.

According to tax officials, their searches so far have found issues with Rs 5 crore in cash received by Tapsee and Rs 300 crore income by Kashyap’s former production house among other problems.

The searches, part of a tax evasion probe against Phantom Films, were carried out across 28 locations in Mumbai and Pune on Wednesday, according to government release. Properties linked with Reliance Entertainment group CEO Shibhasish Sarkar and some executives of celebrity and talent management company KWAN were also searched.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena today criticised the Centre over the income tax raids on Anurag Kashyap and actor Taapsee Pannu, saying that they are facing action because they backed farmers’ agitation against the three farm laws passed by the government.