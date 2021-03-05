Sushant case: NCB files over 12k page charge sheet, names Rhea

Mumbai: The Narcotics Control Bureau, which was probing a drug-related angle in the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, today filed a over 12,000-page chargesheet in front of a special NDPS court.

The chargesheet names 33 accused, including Rhea Chakraborty, and contains the statement of 200 witnesses.

The hard copy contains over 12,000 pages and the digital format is around 50,000 pages, reports said.

The NCB began the probe following the death of Rajput, 34, last June. It had arrested both Rhea Chakraborty and her brother under various sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, but were released later on bail. Of the 33 accused, eight are still in judicial custody.