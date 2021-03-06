A musical delight

Maajja, together with academy award winner AR Rahman, provides a platform to encourage and elevate South Asian independent musicians to the global stage.

Enjoy Enjaam by Dhee and Arivu, maajja’s maiden release, was launched.

Speaking on the occasion, director Manikandan said, ‘I am completely unprepared for the occasion as I didn’t hear the song. But I am in awe of Arivu’s lyrics. It encapsulates the beauty of Tamil culture.’

Nalan Kumarasamy said, cI have already listened to the song, but I got more enthralled watching the visuals. Every song must narrate a story and this song has done it.’

Mari Selvaraj said, ‘Dhee is such a talented artist and she owns a unique style of rendition. Despite being from Australia, she adapted and delivered more songs with the right pronunciations. Getting on with this song, both Arivu and Dhee together have delivered a power-packed track. Both of them will have big honours and acclaims from all over the places. It’s really great to see Santhosh bringing them together for this song.’

Sudha Kongara said, ‘When composing a particular track, we wanted someone who could emote well through the voice of a teen girl. It was during that time, Santhosh showcased the voice of Dhee and she nailed it down. Even now, she has done a fabulous work with ‘Kaattu Payalae’ from Soorarai Pottru. The combination of Dhee-Santhosh Narayanan-Arivu is brilliant and unparalleled.’

Producer Kalaipuli S Thanu, Viveka, Karthik Subbaraj and Pa Ranjith also spoke.