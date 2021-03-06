Expenditure observers to reach TN today, 461 booths in Chennai ‘sensitive’

Chennai: Election expenditure observers will reach Tamilnadu today, even as the Election Commission is keeping a tab on GPay and Phone Pay payments to stop bribing of voters.

Meanwhile, Rs 5 crore without documents has been seized at Ariyalur. Rs 5.95 lakh was seized in Central, Tambaram and Ambattur.

Greater Chennai Corporation Commissioner G Prakash has said 461 booths in Chennai have been identified as sensitive. He also said action will be taken if political advertisements are made without permission.

Also, it has been clarified that booth slip will not be accepted as ID proof to vote.