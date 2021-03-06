Krithi Shetty onboard for Ram Pothineni film

Ustaad Ram Pothineni, who is riding high with the back-to-back successes, is collaborating with director Lingusamy of Sandakozhi, Paiyaa, Vettai fame.

The new film was announced formally few weeks back and the makers have announced the female lead. It will be Krithi Shetty who will be pairing up with Ram Pothineni.

This film #RaPo19 is going to be made in Telugu and Tamil simultaneously. Touted to be an out-and-out mass action film laced with stylish elements, director Lingusamy is going to have his trademark style in the film.

The film (#RaPo19) will be made on a high-budget with high technical values.

It will be produced by Chitturi Srinivasaa under Srinivasaa Silver Screen.