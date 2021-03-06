Nayanthara’s Nizhal release postponed

Nayanthara starrer Nizhalset to release in theatres in the first week of April. The film, which went on floors in the first week of November, was supposed to hit the screens early this month.

However, the makers have now decided to release the film in April.

Directed by award-winning editor Appu N Bhattathiri, Nizhal is touted to be an edge-of-the-seat thriller with lot of surprise elements. The first-look poster was unveiled on Kunchacko Boban’s 44th birthday (November 2) and it was a hit on social media. The film is now ready for a theatrical release. The makers might unveil the trailer soon along with the release date.

Last year, photos of Nayanthara cutting her birthday cake with co-star Kunchacko Boban was trending on the internet. In fact, it was Kunchacko Boban who suggested Nayanthara’s name as the script demanded a strong female actor.

Major portions of the film were shot in Ernakulam, Kerala, adhering to government restrictions and regulations.

The makers shot the film with a minimal crew and every actor took Covid-19 test atleast once in a week.