Rashmika Mandanna starts Mission Majnu in Lucknow

Rashmika Mandanna joined co-star Sidharth Malhotra to begin shooting for her debut Hindi film Mission Majnu in Lucknow on Friday.

The actress will reportedly play a RAW agent in the film.

Mission Majnu has given me the opportunity of feeling the nervousness, excitement and butterflies of a debutante all over again. I am thrilled to be a part of such amazing content, she said.

The actress, who was last seen in Telugu films such as Pogaru and Sarileru Neekevvaru, recently worked in the music video of the new song Top Tucker, voiced by Badshah, Yuvan Shankar Raja, Uchana Amit and Jonita Gandhi.

Rashmika put up an Instagram post on Friday and captioned it as, Mission Majnu Day 1.