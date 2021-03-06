Shiv Nadar University gets new Vice-Chancellor

Chennai: Professor Sriman Kumar Bhattacharyya has been appointed as Vice-Chancellor of Shiv Nadar University Chennai.

Prof Bhattacharyya is a widely acclaimed academician and was previously the Director (officiating) at IIT Kharagpur.

He has also been the Director of Council of Scientific & Industrial Research (CSIR) – Central Building Research Institute (CBRI) in Roorkee.

As the Vice Chancellor, Prof Bhattacharyya will provide academic and administrative leadership to the University’s vision of becoming a pioneering institution of higher education, setting new global academic benchmarks and revolutionizing the education landscape in the country, a press release said.

Prof Bhattacharyya has published over 200 research papers in renowned journals and conferences and authored multiple books on structural engineering. He was awarded with ‘Lifetime achievement award’ for his contribution to structural engineering by the Indian Concrete Institute (ICI) in 2017.