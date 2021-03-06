Tanker Foundation to open new haemodialysis machine at Thiruverkadu

Chennai: TANKER Foundation will inaugurate a new haemodialysis machine at Thiruverkadu Rotary Club of Madras West TANKER Foundation Dialysis Centre in Thiruverkadu, 8 March, at 3.30 pm.

The machine will be inaugurated by S P Singaram and S Vasugi. The machine is donated by M/s ESSVEE Foundation, Chennai, a press release said.

TANKER Foundation has completed 27 years of service for the underprivileged with kidney ailments. From June 1993 till February 2021, TANKER has provided 392,099 free and subsidized dialysis for 1849 patients, the release said.

For details, contact 044- 4309 0998, 2834 1635.