TN govt urged to probe elephant abuse case

Chennai: In response to the appeal filed by the Federation of Indian Animal Protection Organisations (FIAPO) to the State Forest department and the Ministry of Environment & Forest, on brutality against the elephant Joymala, who was beaten up mercilessly by her mahout, the Project Elephant took immediate action and has asked the Chief Wildlife Warden, Tamilnadu to look into the matter and take urgent action.

It urged the warden to act under Wildlife Protection Action, 1972, related States Rules and Guidelines for Care and Management of Captive Elephants.

FIAPO has appealed to the authorities to take custody of Joymala from the temple and provide her rehabilitation with medical assistance both for physical and mental health; locate the original owner of the elephant holding the ownership certificate and punish him as per the law for illegally transferring the animal to a different State and prosecute the culprits under the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972.