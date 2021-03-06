Vishnu Vishal’s Mohandas goes on floors

Actor-producer Vishnu Vishal’s Mohandas was went on floors with a traditional pooja on Friday.

The makers decided to launch the film with a minimal crowd due to the spread of Covid-19 and also ensured that the team follows necessary safety precautions.

Vishnu Vishal Studioz took to Twitter and announced the same.

The concept teaser of the film was released a few months back and earned positive reviews.

Directed by Murali Karthick, Aishwarya Rajesh plays the female lead while Indrajith Sukumaran plays a crucial role.

Mohandas’ technical crew consists of cinematographer Vignesh Rajagopalan, editor Kripakaran, and music director KS Sundaramurthy. Meanwhile, Vishnu has wrapped the shoot of FIR and is awaiting the release of Kaadan.