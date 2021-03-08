Covid norms tightened in Chennai Corpn limits

Chennai: With Covid cases witnessing a steady rise in the city, the Greater Chennai Corporation has decided to initiate containment measures by barricading streets with more than three active cases.

Sources said officials have been asked to ensure strict implementation of mask adherence and quarantine norms.

Also, hospitals have been asked to keep the facilities ready and quarantine centres are to be set up based on further increase of cases.

An additional 567 persons tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday, taking the total number of cases in Tamilnadu to 8,55,121. At the same time, 521 persons were discharged after treatment. So far, 8,38,606 persons have been discharged, health officials said.

In Chennai district, 251 more people tested positive in the last 24 hours and 228 persons were discharged. The district recorded one death, and 1,878 persons are under treatment. So far, 2,36,978 persons have been infected and 2,30,936 have been discharged. So far, 4,164 persons have died.

Among the districts with the highest number of cases, Coimbatore reported 49, Chengalpattu 45, and Tiruvallur 38. However, Ariyalur, Tirupathur, Kallakurichi and Sivaganga recorded no fresh cases.

Meanwhile, Health Department data suggestd that the test positivity rate in the city is increasing. Between 5-11 February, the city had a test positivity rate of 1.4 per cent. The test positivity rate was 1.3 per cent and 1.5 per cent between 12-18 February and 19 to 25 February respectively. The positivity rate increased to 1.7 per cent between 26 February and 4 March.