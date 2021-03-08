Deadlock with AIADMK: DMDK calls for emergency meet

Chennai: With the AIADMK and DMDK not arriving at a consensus about seat sharing, the latter has called for an emergency meeting of the party’s district secretaries tomorrow.

In a statement, DMDK headquarters said the meeting is scheduled to take place at the party head office in Koyambedu at 10.30am on Tuesday.

Sources said that the final decision about the seat sharing with AIADMK will be taken after the meeting tomorrow.

It may be noted that DMDK general secretary L K Sudhish visited Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami’s residence on Sunday evening.