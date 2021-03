Karunaas, Ansari to support DMK

Chennai: Days after Mukkulathor Puli Padai chief and MLA Karunaas announced pulling out of AIADMK alliance, the actor-politician today extended support to the DMK combine.

Also, another legislator and Manithaneya Jananayaga Katchi chief Thamimun Ansari too offered support to the DMK.

It may be recalled that a couple of days ago, Karunaas alleged that the ruling AIADMK had betrayed the interests of Mukkulathors, a dominant caste group in 84 assembly constituencies in the central and southern districts.

Karunaas, the sitting MLA of Thiruvadanai constituency and who had won on the AIADMKā€™s two leaves symbol in 2016, came down heavily on the EPS government.

“We have been asking for a quota for Mukkulathors for a long time but were ignored. The EPS government and the eight Ministers belonging to our community betrayed us and extended a quota (10.5% internal reservation for Vanniyars) for political gains,” the actor alleged.