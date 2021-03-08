Karunaas, Ansari to support DMK

Chennai: Days after Mukkulathor Puli Padai chief and MLA Karunaas announced pulling out of AIADMK alliance, the actor-politician today extended support to the DMK combine.

Also, another legislator and Manithaneya Jananayaga Katchi chief Thamimun Ansari too offered support to the DMK.

It may be recalled that a couple of days ago, Karunaas alleged that the ruling AIADMK had betrayed the interests of Mukkulathors, a dominant caste group in 84 assembly constituencies in the central and southern districts.

Karunaas, the sitting MLA of Thiruvadanai constituency and who had won on the AIADMK’s two leaves symbol in 2016, came down heavily on the EPS government.

“We have been asking for a quota for Mukkulathors for a long time but were ignored. The EPS government and the eight Ministers belonging to our community betrayed us and extended a quota (10.5% internal reservation for Vanniyars) for political gains,” the actor alleged.