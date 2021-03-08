Mamata Banerjee plans padayatra to counter Modi

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will hold a foot march (padayatra) in Kolkata on the occasion of International Women’s Day.

What makes the event more relevant in the poll-bound state is the fact that it is being held a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi attacked the Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress government on women’s safety.

Mamata Banerjee Sunday led a parallel rally against the BJP-ruled Centre, attacking it for the rising cost of petrol, diesel and cooking gas.

Addressing a rally at Kolkata’s historic Brigade Ground, PM Modi on Sunday attacked Banerjee, accusing her of betraying and insulting the people of the state who trusted she will bring about a positive change after the Left rule.

Undertaking a foot march in Siliguri, where she was accompanied by prominent women leaders of the ruling Trinamool, the CM said Prime Minister Narendra Modi was habituated to selling dreams. She was responding to the PM, who called for ‘ashol poriborton (real change)’ during his mega rally in Kolkata.