DMDK walks out of AIADMK alliance

Chennai: Vijayakanth-led DMDK today walked out of the AIADMK alliance after failing to reach an agreement on the seat sharing for the upcoming Assembly elections.

A statement from DMDK founder Vijayakanth said that the decision was made after consulting with the party’s district secretaries in a meeting today.

“The DMDK held three rounds of talks for an alliance with AIADMK. Since there was a difference between the demand and the offer, the district secretaries meeting of the DMDK resolved unanimously to walk out of the AIADMK alliance,” Vijayakanth said.

DMDK’s deputy secretary L K Sudhish said AIADMK candidates will forfeit their deposit amount in the 6 April election. He also accused AIADMK’s deputy coordinator K P Munusamy of acting as PMK’s sleeper cell.

“All district secretaries reflected the views and sentiments of the cadre. The AIADMK did not give the number of seats that we demanded, so we are walking out of the alliance. Today is Deepavali for all our DMDK cadres. Our cadres will ensure that AIADMK loses in every constituency,” Sudhish said.

It may be noted that DMDK today held an emergency meeting with its district secretaries to discuss the further course of action and seat sharing with the AIADMK.

DMDK’s deputy secretary B Parthasarathy Sunday said they have scaled down their request to 23 seats from their original demand of 41 which was allocated to them in 2011 elections.

So far, in AIADMK’s alliance, 23 seats have been allocated to PMK, and 20 have been provided to BJP. The ruling party is yet to finalise the seat-sharing talks with other allies such as GK Vasan’s Tamil Maanila Congress, Krishnaswamy’s Puthiya Tamilagam, etc.