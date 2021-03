Ravi Teja will be seen starring in a Telugu film directed by Trinadh Rao Nakkina. The movie has not been titled yet.

The movie will feature not one but two female leads in Iswarya Menon and Sreeleela. The story has depth and scope to feature two female leads as well as some interesting twists.

Iswarya made her debut with the 2012 bilingual flick Love Failure. She was last seen in Naan Sirithal (2020).