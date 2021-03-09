Kattil selected for Pune Film Fest

Actor-director EV Ganesh Babu’s Kattil has been selected for screening at Pune International Film Festival. It will be screened on 12 and 16 March at the coveted fest.

Ganesh Babu, who directed the film, says, ‘ We are happy and thrilled that Kattel has been selected for Pune Film Fest. it is a big honour for us’.

Also a book on every detail about the movie, cast and technicians have been brought out as a book.

Speaking about the film, Ganesh Babu, says, ‘Kattil is a story of a family that is forced to move from a spacious, traditional house to a small flat. The problem becomes bigger when they are unable to take their ancestral cot along with them to their new house, due to limited space. I would say the cot is the hero of this film.’

Kattil, which has story, screenplay by the veteran editor B Lenin, stars Ganesh Babu himself as the male lead. The film also features Srushti Dange and marks the film debut of Geetha Kailasam, the daughter-in-law of legendary filmmaker K Balachander.

It is the story of three generations and I play triple roles, says Ganesh Babu.

It speaks about family values and traditions and soon we are planning a release in theatres, he winds up.