LS, RS adjourned for 2nd day after ruckus

New Delhi: Both Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha were adjourned for the second consecutive day today till 2 pm amid protests by Opposition members over the rising fuel prices.

When Lok Sabha reconvened at 12 noon, various papers and reports were laid while the protests continued. Several Congress members were in the Well, demanding a rollback of the fuel price hikes. DMK members were seen standing at their seats while Trinamool Congress (TMC) members did not protest.

Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu said on Monday referring to the protesting Congress MPs, “I don’t want to take any drastic action on the first day.”

Earlier, Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjuna Kharge, raised his party’s concerns over the issue. He demanded the suspension of the House proceedings to debate this under Rule 257.

“The price of petrol is nearly Rs 100 per litre today. The price of diesel, too, has reached more than Rs 80. LPG prices have also increased. Since 2014, a total of Rs 21 lakh crore have been collected as excise duty. Because of this, the country is suffering, prices are going up,” Kharge said.