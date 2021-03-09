Madras HC refuses to say Vanniyar quota

Chennai: Madras High Court today declined to issued a stay order on the validity of the Bill passed in the Tamilnadu Assembly providing 10.5 per cent internal reservation to Vanniyars.

A plea stated that if the Bill is allowed to be passed as an Act, Vanniyars and other sub-castes that come under the Vanniyakula Kshatriya community will enjoy exclusive 10.5 per cent reservation in admission to higher education and government services while other 25 castes under MBC and 68 other castes will have to share 7 per cent of the remaining reservation.

Emphasising that the Bill was passed hours before the election to the State was notified, the petitioner said, “It is very clear that the Bill was passed for short-term political mileage to satisfy PMK.”

Hearing the petition today, first bench of Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy rejected the plea stating that stay order cannot be issued without proper evidences. The Court has also asked the State government to respond within eight weeks.

Earlier, Advocate General Vijay Narayanan said that the Bill was passed following the rules.

The law was passed by the State legislature on 26 February and received the Governor’s assent on the same day.

The Bill provides special reservations of seats for the Vanniyar community in educational institutions including private educational institutions in the State and appointments or posts in the state government services.

The Bill also categorises a host of other MBC and DNC groups into two categories and states that the first category would be eligible for 7 per cent reservation and the second category for the rest of 2.5 per cent quota in education and public employment.