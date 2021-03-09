PMK walks out of NDA in Puducherry

Puducherry: On a day when the DMDK announced walking out of the AIADMK-BJP alliance, the NDA suffered another setback today, with the exit of PMK in Puducherry.

Upset with not getting ‘expected’ number of seats, the Ramadoss-led party announced late this evening that it would face Puducherry Assembly elections on its own.

Earlier today, BJP in-charge for the Union Territory, Nirmal Kumar Surana, said that All India N R Congress chief N Rangasamy will head the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) during the Assembly elections in the UT.

The AINRC will contest 16 seats and the remaining 14 will be shared by the BJP and AIADMK. No seat-sharing talks were held with the PMK, Surana added.