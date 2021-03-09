Pooja Hegde ready to shoot for Vijay film from April

Pooja Hegde will be returning to Tamil cinema for Vijay’s next film appear to be true. If sources are to be believed, the actor will be joining the sets of Vijay 65 next month.

Sources say, ‘Pooja has given her nod and she’s expected to sign the dotted lines later this week. She has given a bulk call-sheet of 50 days and will join the sets after April 10. ‘

Pooja, who started her career with the Tamil film Mugamoodi in 2012, moved to Telugu and Hindi films after that. Vijay 65 will mark her comeback to Tamil cinema after nearly a decade.

Bankrolled by Sun Pictures, the film will be directed by Nelson Dilipkumar of Kolamaavu Kokila fame. The rest of the cast and crew is yet to be announced.