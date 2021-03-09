SC rejects plea against 8-phase polling in West Bengal

New Delhi: The Supreme Court today rejected a plea challenging the decision of the Election Commission to hold Assembly elections in West Bengal.

The petition was filed by advocate Manohar Lal Sharma in response to the Election Commission’s decision to hold Assembly elections over eight phases in West Bengal. The bench of Chief Justice S A Bobde, and Justices A S Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian was hearing the matter.

“We don’t agree with you. We have read the whole case, dismissed,” the Bench said.

According to the plea, “there is no law has been framed yet empowering the election commission to adopt an unequal treatment of election among the 5 states as per their whim. Conducting election in 8 phases while other states in 1 phase Especially when West Bengal has not facing any terrorist attack or under disputed war zone. It’s a clear case of violation of Art 14 of the Constitution of India.”