Vijay Hazare: Gujarat, Karnataka enter semi-finals

New Delhi: Captain Ravikumar Samarth (192, 158 balls, 22x4s, 3x6s) and Devdutt Padikkal (101, 119 balls, 10x4s, 2x6s) scored centuries as Karnataka beat Kerala by 80 runs in a quarter-final match and storm into the semi-finals of the Vijay Hazare Trophy at the Palam Air Force Ground on Monday here.

In the other quarter-final game, captain Priyank Panchal scord a 131-ball 134 to help Gujarat secure a 117-run win over Andhra at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, and enter the semi-finals.

For Karnataka, Samarth, and Padikkal put up an opening partnership of 249 runs as Karnataka scored 338/3 while batting first. For Kerala, NP Basil captured three wickets for 57. In response, Kerala were all out for 258, as Vathsal Govind’s 92 (96 balls, 6x4s, 3x6s) Mohammed Azharuddeen’s 52 (34 balls, 5x4s, 2x6s) went in vain. Pacer Ronit More took five wickets for 36 runs.

In the other match, apart from opener Panchal’s century, Rahul V. Shah (36), and Ripal Patel (35) were the other significant contributors for Gujarat. For Andhra, Harishankar Reddy was the best bowler with 3/60.

In reply, Andhra’s innings struggled against left-arm pacer Arzan Nagwaswalla, who took four wickets for 28 runs, and veteran spinner Piyush Chawla, who recorded figures of 3/33. The top scorers for Andhra were Ricky Bhui with 67 (76 balls, 3x4s, 4x6s) and Naren Reddy (28, 25 balls, 3x4s).

In the two remaining quarter-final matches, Mumbai face Saurashtra at Palam while Uttar Pradesh play Delhi at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Tuesday.