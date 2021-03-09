Yashika Anand turns a cop

Actress Yashika Anand dons khaki in an action thriller titled Sulphur. Directed by debutant Bhuvan, the movie stars music composer Siddharth Vipin in negative role.

Produced by Mukesh Films, the movie has camera by Iniyan J Harris. Music is by Siddharth Vipin.

Says the filmmaker, ‘Bharath, an SI is transferred to control room. She gets a call from a woman in deep trouble. Initially she thinks it is a prank. Slowly she understands the situation and sets out to save her. Troubles encountered by her is what the movie is all about’.