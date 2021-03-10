3 Ministers, 47 MLAs including Semmalai denied seat by AIADMK

Chennai: It has emerged that three Ministers have been denied seats by the AIADMK leadership to contest in the upcoming Assembly elections.

The three Ministers are Nilofer Kafeel, Valarmathi and Baskaran. Also, it is said that a total number of 47 legislators have also not been given opportunity to contest again.

The list includes party senior and former Minister Semmalai. His constituency Mettur has been allocated to AIADMK’s alliance partner PMK.

Apart from many sitting Ministers, the AIADMK’s candidates list released today by party coordinator and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam and joint coordinator and Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami featured the names of many former Ministers.

The former Ministers who have been given seat include B V Ramana, Madhavaram Murthy, Gokula Indira, B Valarmathi, TKM Chinnaiah, V Somasundaram, K P Munusamy, Agri Krishnamurthy, K V Ramalingam, A K Selvaraj, Natham Viswanathan, MSM Anandan, S Damodharan, K P Krishnan, Paranjothi, Vaigai Selvan and Isakki Subbaiah.