‘Assault will be an engaging entertainer’

Jaiwanth of Kettapaya Sir Indha Kali plays the leadbrole in a movie titled Assault.

Produced by White Horse Cinemas (Jaiwanth), the movie is directed by Boopathy Raja.

Cinematography is by Rajesh Kumar NS, art by Arun Kallumoodu and music by

‘V2’ fame Vijay and Vicky.

Speaking about the film, Jaiwanth says, ‘It is a movie set in Chennai. I head a gang which has girls and we come across another gang led by Saravanan. There is Sendrayan, Vijay TV fame Kothandam and Ramar too. Sona plays a role in the movie’.

It would be a fun-filled action entertainer and audience will be thoroughly entertained, he says.

‘There is no heroine in the movie, but Assault has abundant fun, action and emotion’.

Jaiwanth adds, ‘We shot a song in eight languages. It would be a major highlight’.

Assault is primarily set for a release in theatres. But considering the present covid situation and audience hesitating to come to theatres, we are ready with content for OTT release as web series too’.

Jaiwanth says, ‘I love challenging roles. Thrilled to do movies on different genre’.

Jaiwanth known for rendering social service activities, says, ‘I do want to be part of good films. Still serve people. Maybe in future try my hand at politics’.