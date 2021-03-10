Chahatt Khanna is fitter & stronger

Chahatt Khanna started acting when she was barely a teen. She began her journey with Bhakti Hi Shakti Hai.

She did numerous shows, had a failed marriage and now she is back in the reckoning again. She looks fitter than ever. She is a single mother inspiring millions and she is an entrepreneur as well.

She says , ‘It’s been such a fulfilling journey. I have absolutely zero regrets. I am sure there were decisions that I should have been wiser with but it’s part of my journey and it’s been one hell of a ride. Now it feels that I am really getting started with the energy that I have. I am learning every day and I am enjoying every moment. And I have had feedback that it’s reflecting in my health and the smiles have only got wider. It’s been an auspicious and fulfilling journey and I can’t wait to entertain my audience as much as I can.’